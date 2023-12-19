Four NBA games are set to tip off on Tuesday and, as always, there are quality plus-money betting options on the table. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and end with a Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics matchup at 10 p.m. ET. We've crunched the numbers and will cover a pair of strong plays here.

Ja Morant over 7.5 assists (+106)

Morant will come off the bench in his 2023-24 debut but there's been no indication that his minutes will be limited. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard's point totals are a little high for a player who hasn't appeared in a game this season, but I can't see his playmaking dropping off. He's been traveling and practicing with the team for a while and has a strong record against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant has faced CJ McCollum four times since he joined the Pels and tallied at least eight assists in three of those contests. He's notched at least eight dimes in nine of his previous 10 meetings with New Orleans.

Khris Middleton over 5.5 rebounds (+114)

The Milwaukee Bucks are ramping up Middleton's workload. He's logged at least 29 minutes in four straight contests. Middleton averaged 8.0 rebounds per game in those outings and went over six rebounds three times during that span. The San Antonio Spurs won't have Victor Wenbanyama and give up the third-most rebounds to opposing teams per game this year. Middleton shouldn't have too much trouble finding success on the boards.