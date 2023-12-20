Ten NBA games are set to tip off on Wednesday and, as always, there are quality plus-money betting options on the table. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and end with a Boston Celtics-Sacramento Kings matchup at 10 p.m. ET. We've crunched the numbers and will cover a pair best point, rebound, and assist player props here.

Nikola Vucevic over 3.5 assists (+104)

Vucevic is averaging 4.2 dimes per game without Zach LaVine so far this season. The big man has gone over this total four times in his previous five games despite facing a top-10 scoring defense in all but one of those matchups. While Anthony Davis will surely make things tough on the Chicago big man, I'm comfortable banking on him to tall at least four assists. He's done so in six of his last nine outings without LaVine available.

Tyler Herro under 4.5 rebounds (+110)

Herro grabbed three boards in his first game back from a lengthy absence his last time out. While he's a strong rebounder for a guard, the Miami Heat's Wednesday matchup with the Orlando Magic doesn't seem like the best chance for him to dominate on the glass. Only the New York Knicks give up fewer rebounds per game than the Magic this season, though. I'll take my chances here, even with Jimmy Butler sidelined by a calf injury.

Clint Capela over 13.5 assists (+112)

Capela has now scored at least 14 points in five straight games despite back-to-back matchups against Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. It's worth noting that the Houston Rockets give up a league-low 41.7 points per game at home. However, Capela has scored slightly better on the road so far this season and the Atlanta Hawks' third-ranked scoring offense is capable of putting up big numbers against any team.