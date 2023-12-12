Five NBA games are set to tip off on Tuesday and as always there are quality plus-money betting options on the table. The action will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and end with a Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET. We've crunched the numbers and will cover a pair of strong plays here.

Russell Westbrook over 8.5 points (+100)

Westbrook has settled into a bench role, but this total still seems low. His scoring average has dropped since becoming a reserve, but he's still averaging 9.5 points per game off the pine. He's gone over 8.5 points in six of his previous eight outings. Westbrook scored nine points in his only matchup with the Sacramento Kings this season and has scored more than eight points against them in six straight meetings.

Darius Garland over 6.5 assists (+112)

Garland's assist numbers are down and the Boston Celtics have a very formidable defense, but I like his odds to post a strong stat line against their new-and-improved perimeter defense. The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard has posted at least nine dimes in three straight contests against Boston. He tallied 12 assists in two of those contests and hasn't dropped below 40 minutes in his previous four meetings with the Celtics. One assist above his season average is very attainable here.