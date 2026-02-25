The Detroit Pistons are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference as one of the breakout teams of the 2025-26 NBA season, but they struggled in Monday's loss against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the West's best teams. The Pistons have another big test in front of them on Wednesday, Feb. 25 when they host the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have won three in a row, most recently taking down the Raptors 116-107 on Tuesday.

We'll see who suits up for the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back set, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are likely to remain sidelined. SGA has been out since early February, while Williams returned from an extended absence for a few games before aggravating a hamstring issue. He's been out for the last four contests. On Detroit's side, Isaiah Stewart continues to serve his suspension.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for this potential NBA Finals preview with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Bet on Thunder vs. Pistons at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins:

Thunder vs. Pistons same-game parlay picks

Thunder +7.5

Cade Cunningham Under 25.5 points

Jalen Duren Over 11.5 rebounds

Thunder +7.5

Oklahoma City has managed to stay afloat despite the absences of SGA and Williams, thanks to a deep roster with contributors at every level. Chet Holmgren has become a force in the middle, while Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe have exploded over the last few games. Oklahoma City is 15-13 ATS on the road but Detroit is just 11-13 ATS as a home favorite this season. The SportsLine model has the Thunder covering in 65% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

Cade Cunningham Under 25.5 points

After going for 42 points against the Knicks, Detroit's MVP candidate has cooled down substantially. Cunningham logged 18 points against the Bulls and 16 points against the Spurs, struggling mightily from the field in the latter contest. He's likely to continue shooting poorly against Oklahoma City's defense, which is No. 1 in defensive rating and opponent field goal percentage. Cunningham is projected for 23.7 points in SportsLine's props model.

Jalen Duren Over 11.5 rebounds

Despite Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein manning the middle, the Thunder do have a weakness, and it's on the glass. They rank 23rd in opponent rebounds, and Duren should feast in this matchup after logging 27 rebounds over the last two games. The SportsLine props model has him at 12.2 rebounds on Wednesday and he'll benefit with Oklahoma City's key players being on short rest.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks, and users have access to tools like setting deposit limits, taking timouts and using self-exclusion measures in order to game responsibly. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, offer 24/7 live chat customer support for their users. All platforms have contact information for helplines for users who require additional assistance.