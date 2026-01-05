It's a clash of Eastern Conference titans on Monday night when the New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons in a classic showdown. The Pistons (26-9) lead the East and the Central Division, while the Knicks (23-12) are three games back and sit atop the Atlantic. Pistons vs. Knicks is a rematch of the teams' hard-fought first-round playoff series last April, won by the Knicks in six games. The Pistons beat the Cavaliers 114-110 on Sunday night, while the Knicks lost 130-119 to the 76ers Saturday.

Monday's Knicks vs. Pistons matchup tips off at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena, and New York is a a 2.5-point road favorite. The over/under for total points scored is set at 232.5, the Knicks are -136 on the money line (wager $136 to win $100) and Detroit is +115 (wager $100 to win $115).

Both teams are trying to start winning consistently again, as the Knicks have lost three in a row and Detroit has dropped three of its past five. The Pistons will remain without starters Tobias Harris (hip) and Jalen Duren (ankle), but Cade Cunningham, second in the NBA with 9.6 assists per game, has scored at least 27 points in five straight. New York's Jalen Brunson (29.3 points per game) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points, 11.8 rebounds) lead one of the NBA's top scoring offenses. With Detroit shorthanded and playing a back-to-back but the Knicks also struggling, what should you be looking at if you want to build a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday's game? Check out the parlay we've put together for Knicks vs. Pistons.

As noted, the Pistons will be without some key players, and while Cunningham is an MVP candidate, he can't do everything. The Pistons also are on a back-to-back and have struggled without the 31-plus points and 15 rebounds Harris and Duren bring to the table. The Knicks have won 11 of their past 12 visits to Detroit and are 4-2 ATS in the past six matchups between the teams. The Pistons are 5-6 ATS with a rest disadvantage and have covered twice in six games in a back-to-back. The Knicks are covering in 56% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

The model gives this one a B grade, with the Under hitting almost 59% of the time. With the points that will be missing from the lineup, the Pistons should lock down on defense, and they are one of the league's best defensive teams. Opponents are shooting just 44.4% against the Pistons, second-lowest in the NBA, and seven of their past 10 games have gone Under.

Cunningham is having another outstanding season, averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists. Bookmakers expect him to do everything with some key pieces out, but the SportsLine props model has him going well Under this number. Cunningham is projected for 39.5 PRA. He has gone Under his scoring total five straight times when facing a winning team at home as an underdog. In fact, he is averaging just 18.6 points in those situations, and while the model has him scoring just over 25, he is going Under his total in all three categories.

