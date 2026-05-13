The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons have successfully defended their respective home floors through four games, setting up a massive Game 5 clash on Wednesday, May 13 with this second-round series tied at 2-2. The winner of this game moves one step closer to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the New York Knicks are waiting.

Kevin Huerter has yet to play in this series and is listed as questionable for the Pistons. Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson are also questionable for Detroit, while Cleveland has no injuries to report.

We'll look at Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and build a three-leg same-game parlay with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 same-game parlay picks

Pistons money line

James Harden Under 31.5 points + rebounds + assists

Jalen Duren Over 9.5 rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +312

Pistons money line

The Pistons win Game 5 in 72% of SportsLine simulations, receiving the strongest grade from the model. The home team has won every game in this series, but frankly, the Cavs required two out-of-body experiences to have this series tied at 2-2. Detroit has been the better, more consistent unit across four games and should be able to take the 3-2 edge behind its home crowd.

James Harden Under 31.5 points + rebounds + assists

This is a somewhat low bar for Harden to clear, as he's coming off a game with 24 points and 11 assists. He's actually gone Over this mark in two of the four games, logging 22 points, seven assists and eight rebounds in Game 1. Harden's struggles in the playoffs are well known, and he's played better at home compared to the road. The SportsLine props model has him at 29 PRA in Game 5.

Jalen Duren Over 9.5 rebounds

Duren continues to have some uncharacteristic lapses offensively, and he was a non-factor on the glass in Cleveland but logged double-digit rebounds in Games 1 and 2 at home. The Pistons need their center to make his presence felt on the interior, and the SportsLine props model projects Duren for 11.4 rebounds on Wednesday.

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