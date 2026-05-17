The Detroit Pistons ran away with Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night in the NBA Playoffs. The winner of Sunday's matchup in Detroit will take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena, and Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite at home, with the game total set at 205.5, in the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For this decisive Game 7 matchup, we have identified the value and put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Cavaliers vs. Pistons, using odds from FanDuel and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 7 same-game parlay picks

Pistons money line

Over 205.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 3.5 assists

Same-game parlay odds: +476

Pistons money line

The Pistons have been excellent at home all year and will need that trend to continue if they're going to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit is 2-1 on its home court this series and 5-2 at home this postseason. The SportsLine model has the Pistons winning Game 7 in 74% of its simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Over 205.5

This is a pretty low total considering these teams have cleared this line in all but one game this series. Additionally, the Cavs went Over 205.5 in six of their seven first-round games against Detroit, which cleared this line in four of seven games against Orlando last round. The model has the Over hitting in more than 60% of its simulations.

Donovan Mitchell Over 3.5 assists

Mitchell has had an interesting postseason as the star Cavs guard has focused far more on scoring than distributing the rock for assists. Mitchell has scored 31+ points three time this series, but has gone Over 3.5 assists just once after averaging 5.7 assists per game in the regular season. The model has Mitchell pegged for 4.5 assists on Sunday.

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