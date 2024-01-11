The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers got Thursday's NBA action started with a game in Paris, France, but four more will tip off before the end of the night between 7:30 and 10 p.m. ET. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify a moneyline, spread, and player prop pick for the main slate.

The Eastern Conference's best two teams will face off in Thursday's first game. Boston could be at a slight disadvantage on the road with no Al Horford, but, surprisingly, they're the underdogs in this matchup. Milwaukee has dropped four of its previous five games and lost two consecutive home games during that stretch. The Celtics are missing a crucial bench frontcourt piece, but remain solid on both sides of the ball. The Bucks, who've forked up at least 121 points to opponents four times this month, have too many defensive question marks.

The new-look Knicks are a perfect 5-0 since acquiring OG Anunoby and have won every game by at least six points during that span. The depleted Mavericks won't have Luka Doncic (ankle) for a matchup with one of the NBA's hottest teams and Derrick Lively is doubtful for the contest. Sportsbooks are selling New York short, as they've won three consecutive games by double-digits. Dallas is 1-3 straight up without Doncic this season and the point differential was at least eight points in all of their defeats.

Player prop: Jalen Williams over 9.5 rebounds + assists (+104)

Williams has been on an absolute tear. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward has posted nine assists and seven rebounds per game over his previous three outings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OKC's true floor general, but the team appears to be experimenting with letting Williams step up as a secondary playmaker in place of Josh Giddey. The Portland Trail Blazers are hurting in the frontcourt because of injuries, so Williams will have every opportunity to impact the game in a big way on the glass as well.