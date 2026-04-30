The Boston Celtics failed to close out the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 at TD Garden, so they'll have to head back to the City of Brotherly Love for Game 6 on Thursday, April 30. The Celtics have won both games at Xfinity Mobile Center in this series but the 76ers are coming off a stunning Game 5 win and might have some momentum on their side with the home crowd.

There's no injuries on the injury report for Boston. Joel Embiid is listed as probable and has played in Games 4 and 5 of this series, so he'll be out there for this matchup. We've built a same-game parlay for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 on Thursday with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model with one spread bet and two prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Celtics vs. 76ers same-game parlay picks

Celtics -6.5

Jaylen Brown Over 25.5 points

Joel Embiid Under 36.5 points + rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +353

Celtics -6.5

The Celtics were dominant in Games 3 and 4 of this series in Philadelphia, winning both contests in relatively convincing fashion and covering this particular line. Boston has had some confounding playoff lapses at home over the last few seasons but has generally found a way to recover. The Celtics are 27-16 ATS on the season and 18-9 ATS after a loss. They cover in 57% of SportsLine model simuations.

Jaylen Brown Over 25.5 points

Brown was excellent to start this series but has cooled off over the last two games, logging 21.0 points per game after putting in 29.0 ppg over the first three contests. The Celtics star has shot at about 40% over the last two games, which is well below his usual efficiency. He got 25 points in Game 3 and didn't play as much in the Game 4 so if he logs his usual minutes in a closeout game, he should top this line. The SportsLine props model has Brown at 27 points on Thursday.

Joel Embiid Under 36.5 points + rebounds

The Sixers star had a rough return in Game 4, shooting 9-for-21 and 1-for-6 from deep en route to 26 points and 10 rebounds. He didn't hit a single triple in Game 5 but was much better from the floor in a 33-point effort. Embiid barely crossed this line in Game 5, but the SportsLine props model has him regressing a bit with a projected 33.5 points + rebounds in Game 6.