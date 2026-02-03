The Dallas Mavericks are looking to snap a four-game losing streak, but they won't have it easy when they host the Boston Celtics in an NBA matchup Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Celtics (31-18) are third in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their past seven games, including a 107-79 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Mavericks (19-30) are 12th in the Western Conference and are trying to right the ship as big man Anthony Davis remains out and top overall pick Cooper Flagg tries to carry the team in his rookie season.

Flagg dropped 49 points on the Hornets last week and scored 34 on Saturday in Houston, but the Mavs lost both. Now, Dallas faces a Celtics team that features one of the NBA's top scorers in Jaylen Brown. Both teams are dealing with a raft of injury issues and have been getting contributions from unexpected places. So what should you be looking at if you are building a same-game parlay for Mavericks vs. Celtics on Tuesday?

For Tuesday's Celtics vs. Mavericks matchup, we've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for with odds from FanDuel and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine model gives its total pick an "A" grade, with the Over hitting in 64.6% of simulations. The Celtics are one of the league's top defensive teams, allowing 109.1 points per game, second-fewest in the league, but Dallas is 20th (116.6) and both teams average more than 114 per game. The Mavs are 9-8 to the Over when they're underdogs, and the model is projecting eight players to score at least 14 points in Tuesday's game.

This is a fairly low number considering Flagg is the centerpiece of the Dallas offense, and the rookie has steadily built confidence over the course of the season. He is averaging 19.8 points and has scored more than 30 in back-to-back games. He also has double-digit rebounds in three of the past four as he displays his versatility. The Celtics play strong defense but are dealing with injuries, so Flagg should be able to get his points Tuesday. The SportsLine props model projects him for 21.3.

Simons hasn't been getting many assists lately but has at least four in 13 games this season and averages 2.4. He comes off a 27-point, three-rebound game Sunday, his second game with at least 20 points in the past five. Simon hit six of his 10 3-point tries in the rout of the Bucks and shoots 39.5% from beyond the arc. If he gets hot from outside, he should go over his 14.8 points per game average and it will take just a few rebounds and assists to get over this number. The model projects Simons for 21.7 PRA in Tuesday's game.

