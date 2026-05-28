NBA picks: De'Aaron Fox prop part of Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 same-game parlay

The season is on the line for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs as they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Game 6 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals. The towering Frenchman came up short in Game 5 with just 20 points on 4-of-15 shooting and seemed hesitant to mix it up in the paint. If San Antonio is going to force a Game 7, Wemby will have to be the centerpiece of his team's efforts on Thursday. For Oklahoma City, a second consecutive trip to the Finals is within grasp. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, and the Spurs are 3.5-point favorites.

Ajay Mitchell remains out with a calf injury, while Jalen Williams is once again questionable with a hamstring issue. The Spurs do not have a player listed on the injury report.

Now, using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, we've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 same-game parlay picks

Under 218.5

De'Aaron Fox Under 5.5 assists

Luke Kornet Over 2.5 rebounds

Under 218.5

A more involved Wemby is a more physical Wemby, which means San Antonio should be playing a more intense brand of defense on Thursday. That could be asking for trouble if the referees decide to favor their whistles, as is often the case in Oklahoma City games, but the Spurs should also be more intentional with their shot selection tonight, which could eat into the clock and cause fewer offensive possessions. The Under hits in 63.6% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

De'Aaron Fox Under 5.5 assists

Fox is an important player for San Antonio, but the Spurs should live and die with Wembanyama and Stephon Castle on Thursday. The ball will likely be in Fox's hands less often, which will lead to fewer chances to assist. If Fox has the ball, it will likely be as a shooter due to the OKC defense swarming Wemby. The SportsLine props model has Fox projected for 4.5 helpers.

Luke Kornet Over 2.5 rebounds

Kornet is Wembanyam's caddy at center, and while Thursday's game has to be all about Wemby taking over if San Antonio is going to survive, the French superstar looked worryingly out of gas on Tuesday. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson may have to manage Wembanyama's minutes in the middle of the game to preserve him for heavy use down the stretch, which would mean minutes for Kornet. Kornet was not great in Game 5, to put it mildly, but all we need here is three rebounds. The SportsLine model projects him to get 4.3 boards.

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