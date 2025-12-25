The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves to close out a busy NBA Christmas Day with a 10:30 p.m. tipoff. The Nuggets (21-8) have the third-best record in the Western Conference but come in off a tough 131-130 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Minnesota (20-10) beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday and will be looking for revenge on Christmas Day. The Nuggets have won the first two meetings between the teams, 127-114 in the season's first week and 123-112 on Nov. 15. Both of those games were in Minneapolis. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, and the Over/Under is set at 238.5.

The Nuggets are the top scoring team in the NBA, averaging 125.2 points per game, but the Timberwolves allow 113.5 (eighth). Denver gives up 116.5 per contest, 17th in the league, and Minnesota scores 118.5 (12th), led by Anthony Edwards (28.7 per game) and Julius Randle (22.6). Nikola Jokic averages a triple-double for the Nuggets, scoring 28.9 per game, pulling down 12 rebounds and adding 10.9 assists. There are plenty of talented players available for a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for this Christmas Day game, and Jokic is going to be a popular pick.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA same-game parlay picks

Nikola Jokic Under 39.5 points + assists

Anthony Edwards Over 5.5 rebounds

Timberwolves +3.5

Nikola Jokic Under 39.5 Points + Assists

Jokic averages 28.9 points and a league-high 10.9 assists, but he has gone Under his assists total in four of the past five when Denver is favored against a defense that ranks in the top third of the NBA. Minnesota is eighth in scoring defense, allowing 113.5 points per game. Jokic had 25 points and 10 assists in the first meeting this year and 27 and 11 the second time around. The model projects Jokic for 27.5 points and 9.5 assists on Christmas Day.

Anthony Edwards Over 5.5 Rebounds

Edwards is the team's leading scorer at 28.7 points and averages 5.0 rebounds per game. He has 27 rebounds over his past three games and had 26 points and eight rebounds in the loss to Denver last month. Edwards is one of the league's best rebounding guards, and the model has him with 5.7 on Thursday, a 3.5-star play.

Timberwolves -3.5

The SportsLine Projection Model has Minnesota winning outright in 54% of simulations and covering the spread 58% of the time, earning the spread pick an 'A' grade. The Timberwolves have won five of their past six, including a strong 115-104 victory against the Knicks on Tuesday, and Denver has lost two of three.

