The Golden State Warriors are looking to take a step in the right direction Thursday when they visit the Phoenix Suns in a Pacific Division battle in the NBA's Western Conference. The Warriors (27-24) have lost five of their past seven games while the Suns are tied with the Lakers for the division lead and have won four of their past five. Both teams were off Wednesday after playing Tuesday night, when Phoenix beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-125 and the Warriors lost 113-94 to the Philadelphia 76ers

The Warriors have struggled since losing Jimmy Butler to a torn ACL, and Stephen Curry missed Tuesday's loss with a knee injury and won't play Thursday. Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring) both sat out for the Suns on Tuesday, and Booker will miss this one. But there will still be plenty of options to compile a strong same-game parlay for Suns vs. Warriors on Thursday night.

We've put together our three-leg same-game parlay for Warriors vs. Suns for Thursday, Feb. 5, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Over 214.5

The SportsLine Projection Model has this game going over 220, with a "B" grade on the pick, as Over 214.5 hits in 54.7% of simulations. Both teams average more than 114 points per game and while both are in the top 10 in points allowed, this is one of the lowest totals on the board for Thursday's games. Both teams will be rested, so though they'll be missing some key players, the model projects 13 players to hit double figures in scoring and a lot of 3-pointers to be on the mark.

Quinten Post Over 7.5 Points

With Curry out among a long list of injured Warriors -- and trade rumors swirling around Draymond Green -- a lot of players will have to step up. Post has scored at least 10 points in three of the past four games and averages eight per contest for the season despite averaging 18 minutes on the court. He should see some more time Thursday as the Warriors are severely shorthanded, and it won't take much for Post go Over here. The SportsLine model pegs him for 10 points.

Dillon Brooks Under 22.5 Points

Brooks averages just under 21 points per game and comes off a horrific shooting night Tuesday. He made just three of his 16 shots in the victory against Portland and finished with 11 points. Brooks has gone Under his total in three of the past five games where Phoenix is favored, and the SportsLine model is projecting him to score fewer than 20 points Thursday.

