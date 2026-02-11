The San Antonio Spurs will try to build on their emphatic victory against the Lakers on Tuesday when they face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Spurs (37-16) are on the second night of back-to-back road trip. San Antonio scored 47 points in the first quarter Tuesday and cruised to a 138-106 victory in Los Angeles behind 40 points and 12 rebounds from Victory Wembanyama. The Warriors (29-25) had the night off following a 114-113 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Spurs still sit second in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and lead the Southwest Division, while Golden State is eighth in the conference and third in the Pacific.

The Warriors have been struggling with injuries, and Stephen Curry will miss his fifth consecutive game on Wednesday with a knee injury. The Spurs are relatively healthy, though Stephon Castle could sit out in the final game before the All-Star break. He took a hard fall after blocking a shot Tuesday and sat out the rest of the game with a bruised pelvis but will be a game-time decision.

This is the third of four meetings between the teams in the 2025-26 regular season. Golden State won the first two in San Antonio, the first by five points and the second a one-point victory in the NBA Cup. We've put together a same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Warriors on Wednesday with odds from BetMGM Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Warriors vs. Spurs and NBA player prop recommendations, check out SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Warriors NBA same-game parlay picks

Warriors +7.5

Over 220.5

Draymond Green Over 14.5 Points + Assists

As mentioned, Golden State has won the two meetings so far this season and while Curry is out, the Spurs are on a back-to-back on the road. The Warriors were 9.5-point underdogs against Memphis and pulled out a one-point victory Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model has Golden State winning in 49% of its simulations as +208 underdogs, but taking the Warriors to cover seems like the safer bet. Both plays get "B" grades from the model, and Golden State covers in 61% of simulations.

The Warriors are 31-23 to the Over this season, including 16-11 to the Over at home. San Antonio is 22-32 on Overs but 7-7 as road favorites. Golden State averages 115.6 points per game but scores 119 on average at home, while San Antonio is scoring almost 118 per game on the road. Wembanyama and the Spurs blew up Tuesday night, and Golden State has been getting contributions from everywhere in Curry's absence. Six players scored at least 14 points for the Warriors in Monday's victory. The model has Over 220.5 hitting in almost 64% of its simulations.

Green is counted on a little more with Curry sidelined, and he has done whatever the team needs him to do. He scored 14 points Monday, has at least five assists in three of the past six games and has at least four rebounds in five straight. Green is averaging 15 combined points and assists but has gone Over this number in the past two games. He made four of six 3-point attempts Monday, and the Spurs are vulnerable to outside shooters. The SportsLine props model projects him to get 15.5 points and assists Wednesday.

