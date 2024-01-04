Two NBA games are set to tip off on Thursday. The Milwaukee Bucks will face the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets. There aren't as many quality betting options as usual given the light schedule, but we do have a strong plus-money player prop worth considering for each game here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 6.5 assists (+108)

Antetokounmpo diced the Spurs' struggling defense with a season-high 16 dimes the last time he faced them. The Bucks forward has done a great job finding his teammates in 2024 and has tallied at least eight assists in each of his previous two games. He's also tallied at least seven assists in four of his previous six games, and Khris Middleton played over 30 minutes in all of those contests. Victor Wembanyama played in the second meeting between these teams but shouldn't have too much of an effect on Antetokounmpo's recent playmaking.

Trayce Jackson-Davis over 2.5 first-quarter points (+108)

This first-quarter points prop is available at Caesars Sportsbook and looks like one of the strongest plus-money plays on the market. Jackson-Davis could be overwhelmed by his matchup against Nikola Jokic, but he's scored at least four first-quarter points in three straight games. He's averaging 5.0 first-quarter points through his first two starts with the Dubs. The rookie has shot at least two free throws in three consecutive first quarters as well. He can easily hit this total if he stays out of foul trouble and plays over half of the first 12 minutes as he has been since becoming an important part of Golden State's rotation.