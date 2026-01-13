Seven NBA games are on the docket for Tuesday, Jan. 13, headlined by a clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have fallen slightly off the pace for the NBA's best regular season ever but still sit at 33-7 and have won their last three games. The Spurs appear to be a legitimate threat to Oklahoma City's hopes at repeating, beating the Thunder three times so far this season, including a win in the NBA Cup semifinal. Can Victor Wembanyama and Co. maintain their dominance over Oklahoma City or will reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead his team to fourth consecutive win? And should you be targeting Wembanyama and SGA when it comes to betting NBA player props for Tuesday's slate?

Here's a look at some of the best player props for Tuesday, Jan. 13 at top sportsbooks, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and provides ratings for player props on a 5-star system.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 45.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards won't be playing in this game for Minnesota, but Milwaukee's superstar is set to take the floor as the Bucks try to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Antetokounmpo has been caught up in trade rumors, but he's been on fire since returning to the floor, hitting 30+ points in five of eight games. The SportsLine model has him at 47.5 PRA for Tuesday's contest against Minnesota.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 31.5 points vs. Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander is capable of putting up plenty of points, as he showed against the Jazz recently with a 46-point effort. However, he's gone Under 31.5 points in five of his last six games. He's averaging 28.0 points per game in three contests against the Spurs, and San Antonio has the individual defenders to trouble him and force others to make plays. SGA is projected to hit 29.8 points in SportsLine's model.

The SportsLine model does have Curry at 5.1 assists, which puts him over the consensus line of 4.5 but Under this mark at Caesars. Curry has logged at least four assists in 12 straight games, going Over 5.5 assists in exactly half of those contests. The Trail Blazers are slightly below the league average when it comes to assists allowed, and Curry's recent stretch suggests he could get to that sixth assist, which means there's value at plus-odds.

