Wednesday's eight-game NBA slate will begin at 7 p.m. and there's a ton of value to be found. Terry Rozier is clear to make his South Beach debut after leaving the Charlotte Hornets and several injuries will cause role players to take on larger workloads. There's no need to overpay for superstars in daily fantasy if you play your cards right.

Are you looking for strong returns? Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel:

Dejounte Murray ATL • PG • #5 PPG 21.4 APG 5 SPG 1.33 3P/G 2.395 View Profile

Murray gets to run the show again. The Atlanta Hawks point guard's running mate, Trae Young, won't play against the Golden State Warriors because of a concussion. The Warriors haven't played in over a week and Murray has been sensational without Young this season. Murray is averaging 27.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game without his usual backcourt partner. He should light it up against a Dubs team that'll have to knock off rust and last lost to the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen's amid a 12-game double-double streak and will have to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers' shorthanded frontcourt against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Bucks could be in disarray after firing their coach and Allen has had no problems dealing with Brook Lopez on the block. Allen's averaging 25.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through his first two meetings with the Bucks this season.

NAW started and logged at least 30 minutes in each of the games Mike Conley (illness) missed this season, so fantasy managers should expect a healthy helping of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard throughout his Wednesday matchup with the Washington Wizards. Washington's abysmal defense should give NAW plenty of opportunities to contribute as a scorer and facilitator. He's averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game in 2023-24.