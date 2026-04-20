The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks meet in Game 2 of their first-round matchup on Monday, April 20 with New York holding a 1-0 edge in the series. The Knicks got 28 points from Jalen Brunson and 25 from Karl-Anthony Towns in Saturday's victory, while Atlanta was paced by 26 points from CJ McCollum. New York was one of the best home teams in the league during the regular season with a 30-10 mark at Madison Square Garden, while Atlanta was 22-19 away from home.

Jock Landale is out for the Hawks, while Onyeka Okongwu is listed as questionable. New York has listed OG Anunoby as probable. In the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, New York is a 5.5-point favorite and the total comes in at 217.5. We've put together a same-game parlay for Hawks vs. Knicks Game 2, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, including two prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Hawks vs. Knicks same-game parlay picks

Knicks -5.5

Mikal Bridges Over 12.5 points

CJ McCollum Over 3.5 assists

Same-game parlay odds: +507

Knicks -5.5

New York won Game 1 of this series 113-102, and as mentioned above, it has been one of the best home teams in the league this season. The Knicks are 31-23 ATS on the season after a victory and 28-13 ATS at home. On the flip side, the Hawks are 17-19 ATS after a loss despite being 23-19 ATS on the road. The SportsLine model has the Knicks covering in Game 2 in 69% of simulations.

Mikal Bridges Over 12.5 points

The SportsLine props model has Bridges at 16.3 points on Monday. He managed only 11 points in Game 1 of the series but closed the regular season strong, scoring 13 or more points in three of the last five games he appeared in. Bridges averaged 15.7 points per game in three meetings against the Hawks during the regular season and should surpass this line in Game 2.

CJ McCollum Over 3.5 assists

McCollum was part of the return in the trade that sent Trae Young to the Wizards, and he's been solid for Atlanta. The veteran guard averaged 3.9 assists per game during the regular season, but that number jumped to 4.8 per game over March and April. McCollum was more of a scorer in Game 1 and only got one assist, but the props model projects him for 4.2 dimes on Monday night in Game 2.