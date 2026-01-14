The NBA is back with a seven-game slate on Wednesday, Jan. 14, and many of the game's top stars will be taking the court across these contests. That means there's no shortage of NBA player props for bettors to wager on at top sportsbooks for games like Cavaliers at 76ers in a key Eastern Conference tilt as well as Knicks at Kings. Here's a look at some of the best player props for star players for Wednesday, Jan. 14, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before providing ratings for NBA player props on a 5-star scale.

Donovan Mitchell Under 33.5 points + assists vs. 76ers

Brunson is on a nice little roll when it comes to his points + assists as the veteran guard is averaging 34.83 per contest over his last six games while clearing this 33.5 line in four of those games. The model is leaning Under here against the 76ers, however, with a projection of 33.0.

Cooper Flagg Under 35.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Nuggets

Flagg has started to heat up of late after an uneven start to his rookie campaign, and the Mavericks will likely be leaning on him even more with Anthony Davis out for at least a month after his latest injury. Flagg is averaging 29.8 points + rebounds + assists per game this year, but he's averaging 33.0 PRA per contest over his last 10 games. The model still expects him to have a good game against the Nuggets with a 32.2 PRA projection, but that's still an Under on this line at DraftKings.

Jalen Brunson Under 28.5 points vs. Kings

The model pegs Brunson, who is averaging 28.9 points per game this season, for 28.0 points on Wednesday and an Under on this prop line. Brunson has cleared this line just once in six games since the New Year and just once over his last five road games.

