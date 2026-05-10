The New York Knicks continue to win, as they've now won six straight games after consecutive one-point losses to Atlanta in the first round. The Philadelphia 76ers' season is on the line in Game 4 against the Knicks when the two teams meet on Sunday, May 10, in Philadelphia. The Knicks can make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and New York is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest NBA odds.

For this crucial Game 4 matchup, we have a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Knicks vs. 76ers, looking at odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and using picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. 76ers Game 4 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Under 214.5

Jalen Brunson Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

Same-game parlay odds: +475

Knicks money line

The East has been viewed as wide open all year long, and with the Celtics out, the Knicks may very well be the favorites in the conference, especially given Detroit's first-round struggles against Orlando. The Knicks are winners of six straight and have won two of the first three games of this series by double digits. The SportsLine model expects New York to cap off the sweep, with the visitors winning in 66% of simulations.

Under 214.5

Both teams have leaned to the Under this year with New York 50-42 to the Under and Philly 50-43. After a blowout New York win in Game 1, the Under on this line has hit in each of the last two games. The Under hits in roughly 54% of simulations.

Jalen Brunson Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

Brunson has been fantastic again this postseason, with the star guard averaging 31.3 points per game against the 76ers. He has gone Over this rebounds + assists number in three of his past five games and comes off a Game 3 where he had nine assists. The model pegs him for 10.1 rebounds + assists in Game 4 as the Knicks aim to finish off the sweep.

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