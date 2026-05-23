NBA picks: James Harden key to Knicks vs. Cavaliers same-game parlay for Game 3 on Saturday, May 23

The New York Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the action now moves from The Big Apple to Cleveland, where the Cavs will hope to find some home cooking to get back into this series starting with Game 3 on Saturday, May 23. New York dominated the fourth quarter in Game 1 to force overtime, where the Knicks emerged victorious 115-104. Thursday's Game 2 win saw the Knicks pull away in the third quarter in a 109-93 win. After Jalen Brunson was the key guy in Game 1 with 38 points, Josh Hart made five 3-pointers and led New York with 26 points in Game 2. Tipoff from Rocket Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET Saturday night.

Ahead of Game 3, we've put together a same-game parlay for Knicks vs. Cavaliers for those with an interest in parlay betting. For this parlay, we'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Over 214.5

James Harden Over 5.5 assists

Same-game parlay odds: +428

Knicks money line

It's been all Knicks to begin this series, as New York is up 2-0 as things move to Cleveland. The Cavs are 6-1 at home this postseason, but the Knicks are 3-1 on the road in these playoffs. It's clear that the long layoff after sweeping Philadelphia in the second round hasn't fazed New York and the model has the Knicks winning Game 3 in Cleveland in 58% of simulations at plus money, good for an 'A' grade.

Over 214.5

The model has also issued an 'A' grade for Over 214.5 points on Saturday, which hits in more than 60% of simulations. Game 1 finished Over thanks in large part to the game going to overtime, while Game 2 resulted in an Under. The Knicks are 6-4 to the Over when the total is between 212 and 215 points, while Cleveland is 2-0 to the Over under those same parameters. Ten of Cleveland's 16 playoff games have resulted in Overs, and New York has had six Overs and six Under this postseason.

James Harden Over 5.5 assists

Harden has had a very strange -- poor -- NBA playoff career, as he regularly underperforms in relation to his regular season numbers. He actually has more career playoff games with more turnovers than field goals made. As far as assists go, Harden averaged 7.7 during the regular season and is averaging 5.8 this postseason. He had just five total across Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he went Over 5.5 assists five times in seven games against Detroit last round. The model has Harden projected for 6.9 assists on Saturday.