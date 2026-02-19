The NBA officially returns from its All-Star Break on Thursday, Feb. 19, and one of the top games of the day sees the Boston Celtics visiting the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference at 35-19, trailing Detroit by 5.5 games. The Warriors begin the second half of the season eighth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record and losers of six of their last 10 games.

These two foes have yet to meet this season, and Thursday is the first of two games that Boston and Golden State will play against one another this season. The Warriors have been much better at home as well at 18-10, with the Celtics owning a 17-10 record on the road.

For this big clash, we've created a three-leg NBA same-game parlay with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. This parlay includes a player prop for Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who is in the midst of a career year. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors NBA same-game parlay picks

Boston -5.5

Over 212.5

Jaylen Brown Over 35.5 Points + Rebounds

Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season overall, and the Celtics have also been great against the spread with a 30-24 ATS mark. The Celtics have covered five of their last seven games and are 17-10 against the spread on the road this season. Boston covers in 57% of simulations.

The model has issued a strong 'A' grade for the total as it likes the Over on 212.5 points. That side of the total hits in 68% of simulations. Golden State is 32-23 to the Over this season and 17-11 at home, while Boston is just 20-34 to the Over this season and 10-17 on the road.

The Celtics have been without star forward Jayson Tatum all season after he tore his Achilles last postseason, but Brown has been more than acceptable as a lead option for Boston this year. The veteran earned his fifth All-Star nod and is averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game, along with 6.9 rebounds. The model likes the Over on his Total Points + Rebounds prop line of 35.5 as he's projected to finish Thursday with 36.2.

