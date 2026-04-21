The Boston Celtics demolished the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday's opener of the teams' first-round series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points in the first half as the Celtics cruised to a 123-91 victory in Game 1 at Boston's TD Garden. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Tatum finished with 25 and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Celtics are the +600 co-second favorites along with Spurs to win the NBA title, just behind the Thunder (+120), according to FanDuel. The sportsbook has Boston listed as a 13.5-point favorite in Tuesday's Game 2.

If you're interested in betting on the NBA, particularly NBA parlay betting, make sure you check out our same-game parlay for Game 2 of 76ers vs. Celtics. This parlay was created with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and includes two player prop bets and a strong Over/Under bet. The model assigns grades and recommendations for several bet types, also including money line bets and point spread bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. It entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here is our same-game parlay for Tuesday's 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2, with all odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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76ers vs. Celtics same-game parlay picks

Under 216.5

Jayson Tatum Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds

Paul George Under 17.5 Points

Same-game parlay odds: +569

Under 216.5

The 76ers struggled to score in Game 1 and while they average 116 points per game, the Celtics give up just 108, which is the second-fewest in the NBA. The Celtics have allowed 105.7 points per contest in their past 15 home games. Boston's offense ranked 18th in the NBA with a scoring average of 115. Philly will still be without Joel Embiid, who is recovering from an appendectomy. The SportsLine model expects Boston to keep up its stifling defense, with Philly projected to hit just 100 points and the game total coming in Under 215.

Jayson Tatum Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds

Tatum looks like a man on a mission after his quick return from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. He took over Sunday's game in the early going, becoming the first Boston player in 30 years to have more than 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in half of a postseason game. He is averaging a double-double with 21.8 points and 10 rebounds in 17 games since his return, and the SportsLine model projects him for 36.6 combined points and rebounds.

Paul George Under 17.5 Points

The veteran is averaging 17.5 points in 37 games and has gone over 17 once in his past seven. George scored 17 in Game 1 on 50% shooting. He took only eight shots from the field but made eight of nine free throws. George has his hands full on defense trying to help slow down Tatum and Brown, and the Celtics are putting pressure on him to force Philly's young players to beat them. He has made just three of his 12 three-point tries over his past three games. The model projects him for 16.1 points.