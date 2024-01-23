Tuesday's five-game NBA slate will begin at 7 p.m. and end with a rivalry game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries could play a huge part in who the best fantasy options are, so be sure to stay up to date on injury reports ahead of tip-off.

Are you looking for strong returns? Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel:

Lauri Markkanen UTA • SF • #23 PPG 24 RPG 8.9 BPG .62 View Profile

Markannen missed out on his third consecutive double-double by one rebound his last time out but can bounce back with another strong performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Utah Jazz forward racked up 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and a steal the last time he faced the Pels and is amid his most productive and efficient month of the season so far. Markkanen is averaging 25.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in January while shooting 51.8% from the field and 44.9% from deep.

Russell's return to the starting lineup has worked wonders for his numbers. He's averaged 27.1 points and 6.4 assists over his previous five games and logged at least 24 minutes in each contest. He is flourishing as his time with the team could be nearing a close. He's tallied at least 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists in his previous five starts against James Harden.

Isaiah Hartenstein will miss the New York Knicks' matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. While Jericho Sims will likely start, Precious Achiuwa will probably carry a heavier workload off the bench. The Knicks big man racked up 18 points, 11 rebounds, and a block in 25 minutes in his last game while Sims logged three minutes. Nic Claxton could make things tough for Sims, so fantasy managers should look to take advantage of how cheap Achiuwa is here.