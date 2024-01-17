Nine games make up Wednesday's NBA slate with matchups tipping off between 7 and 10 p.m. ET. The Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz matchup has been postponed, but there are still plenty of options to choose from. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify a moneyline, spread and player prop pick worth considering.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is out with a groin injury but Jimmy Butler is back in the mix just in time to take on the depleted Raptors. Bam Adebayo should dominate Toronto's frontcourt in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (ankle) and Pascal Siakam, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Miami has excelled while shorthanded all year while Toronto is 0-1 without Siakam.

The league's top defense will face the Pistons' bottom-five offense in Wednesday's first game. Minnesota is holding opponents to a league-low 107.3 points per game and Detroit won't have its primary creator in Cade Cunningham. The Pistons scored 110 points or less in three of their last four games before hanging 129 on the Washington Wizards' bottom-ranked defense. It's unlikely that Detroit will have the firepower to keep this competitive as 13.5-point underdogs.

Player prop: Jrue Holiday over 12.5 rebounds + assists (+104)

Derrick White has been ruled out with an elbow injury so the Celtics will rely heavily on Jrue Holiday. The point guard has averaged an impressive 8.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the three contests he's appeared in without White this season while logging nearly 40.0 minutes per night. Boston likely won't rely on Payton Pritchard too heavily, as a quick, strong guard will be needed to stick with Donovan Mitchell. Holiday is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists without White as a Celtic, so I'm comfortable with this total. Especially given that he'll likely play at least five more minutes than he usually does.