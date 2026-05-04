Two of the most iconic franchises in the Association will meet in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Monday, May 4 when the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1. The Knicks won three straight games to close out the Atlanta Hawks in six, with the last two contests being massive blowouts, while the 76ers won three in a row to come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Boston Celtics in the first round. These teams split their four meetings during the regular season.

Joel Embiid, who returned to action in Game 4 against Boston and hasn't missed a game since, is probable for Philadelphia. New York has listed Jeremy Sochan as probable but has no other injuries on the report. We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for 76ers vs. Knicks Game 1 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which highlights the best spread, over/under and money line options for each contest while also providing recommendations on prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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76ers vs. Knicks same-game parlay picks

Knicks -7.5

Over 213.5

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 19.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +532

Knicks -7.5

Even though the 76ers have built some momentum over the last three wins, with two coming on the road, the Knicks have been on fire. New York won its last three contests by an average margin of 32 points, highlighted by a 51-point blowout in Game 6 in Atlanta. The Knicks were a great home team in the regular season with a 30-10 record at Madison Square Garden, and are 29-14 ATS at home. The 76ers are just 14-13 ATS as road underdogs. New York covers the spread in 59% of simulations.

Over 213.5

New York is scoring more than 126 points per game on average over its last three games, while Philadelphia hit triple digits in the last three contests against Boston, one of the better defensive units in the NBA. The Knicks and 76ers went well Over this particular line in the four regular season meetings, and the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in Game 1 in 55.5% of simulations.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 19.5 points

Towns has come alive of late with two triple-doubles in the last three games. The big man has ceded some scoring responsibilities but did top this particular line in three of the six games against the Hawks and had 18 points in one of his Unders. There's a lot of history between Towns and Joel Embiid, so the Knicks center will likely be looking to make a statement to open this series. Towns is projected for 21.3 points in SportsLine's props model.

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