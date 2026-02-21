The New York Knicks entered the All-Star Break as one of the NBA's hottest teams, but they kicked off the second half of the season with a 15-point loss at home to the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons. Next on their schedule is a tough matchup with the Houston Rockets, who started the second half of the season with a narrow four-point win over the Charlotte Hornets.

These two teams rarely meet in the regular season, and this is the first of two matchups between them this season. They split the season series last year, with both sides winning at home. Saturday's matchup is in New York, where the Knicks are 21-8, and tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Houston is 16-13 on the road this season.

We've put together an NBA same-game parlay for this Rockets vs. Knicks matchup with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. This parlay includes future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, who made yet another All-Star team in his first year in Houston. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rockets vs. Knicks NBA same-game parlay picks

Over 213.5

The model projects a Knicks victory in more than 60% of simulations, and New York covers nearly 60% of the time as well. The Knicks are 31-26 against the spread this year to Houston's 23-31 ATS mark, and New York is 19-9-1 ATS at home this season.

This is the model's top-rated play of the day as the Over hits in nearly 70% of simulations. The Knicks are 29-28 to the Over this season while the Rockets are just 22-32 to the Over. Each of New York's last three games have finished Over.

The model is fading Durant on his points prop of 23.5 with a lean to the Under for Saturday's big showdown in New York. The veteran forward kicked off the second half with a 35-point outburst against the Hornets, and he's averaging 26.0 points per game this year, but the model likes taking the Under on Saturday.

