Ten games will make up Friday's main NBA slate and a trio of games beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET will get the action started. There are plenty of betting options to choose from with so many matchups on tap. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify a moneyline, spread and a player prop pick worth considering here.

The 76ers are now 2-7 straight up without Embiid this season and will face an All-Star caliber center in Domantas Sabonis on Friday. They've lost three straight contests without the big man and the Kings have enough scoring to keep the pressure on, even with a road matchup. Tobias Harris has no choice but to explode on offense, as De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray will apply tons of pressure to Tyrese Maxey. This seems like a trap after Thursday's wild Milwaukee Bucks blowout against the Boston Celtics, but Sacramento should get the job done.

The Pacers smoked the Hawks the last time these teams met, but Tyrese Haliburton won't be in the picture this time. Andrew Nembard and TJ McConnell will have to defend Trae Young while matching his offensive production. Indiana is 2-2 without their floor general and their losses were by an average of 34.5 points. If you like Atlanta's odds to win straight up, you should be comfortable betting against the spread.

Player prop: Brandon Ingram over 23.5 points + rebounds (+104)

Ingram is in a bit of a scoring slump but has had recent success against the Denver Nuggets. The New Orleans Pelicans wing has eclipsed 21 points in each of his matchups with the Nuggets this season. He's also scored at least 21 points in five of his previous six matchups against the reigning NBA champions. Ingram's grabbed four boards or more four times in five games this month, so his odds to cash this prop seem strong.