The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 3 of their second-round series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Friday, May 8 with the Knicks hoping to go up 3-0 and effectively end this matchup. The 76ers, fresh off a 3-1 comeback against the Celtics in the first round, are hoping to find some magic as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

OG Anunoby is listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring strain in Game 2, though he did play 37 minutes in the contest. Josh Hart is also listed as questionable after logging 44 minutes in Game 2. Mitchell Robinson, who missed Game 2, is considered probable for Friday. On Philadelphia's side, Joel Embiid missed Game 2 with ankle and hip soreness. He's listed as questionable for Game 3. We'll take all these injuries into account when building a three-leg same-game parlay for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Jalen Brunson Over 33.5 points + assists

Paul George Under 21.5 points + rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +473

Knicks money line

Philadelphia proved to be better in Game 2 even with Embiid's absence, but the Knicks are the more consistent unit and have played more cohesively throughout these playoffs. The 76ers got a nice emotional boost from their 3-1 comeback against the Celtics, but they actually only won one home game during that series. New York wins Game 3 in 64% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Jalen Brunson Over 33.5 points + assists

Brunson continues to be New York's engine and with some key personnel potentially playing through injuries, the point guard will be tasked with even more responsibility. He went Over this particular line in Game 1 and would've likely topped it in Game 2 had he shot better from the field. The volume will be there on Friday as the Knicks attempt to go up 3-0. Brunson gets to 35.5 points + assists in SportsLine's props model.

Paul George Under 21.5 points + rebounds

George seems like a natural candidate to benefit from Embiid's absence but the forward has not been able to find his mojo in the postseason. He topped 20 points just once in the series against the Celtics and has been an average performer relative to his stature through two games. This is a relatively low line for George, but he has gone Over this particular mark in just four of his nine playoff games in 2026. The SportsLine props model has him projected for 20 points + rebounds on Friday.

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