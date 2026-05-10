The New York Knicks just continue to win as they've now won six straight games after losing two contests by one point each to Atlanta in the first round. The Philadelphia 76ers' season is now on the line for Game 4 against the Knicks when the two teams meet on Sunday, May 10, in Philadelphia. The Knicks can make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

For this big Game 4 tilt, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Knicks vs. 76ers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. 76ers Game 4 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Under 212.5

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +523

Knicks money line

The East has been viewed as wide open all year long, and with the Celtics out, the Knicks may very well be the favorites in the conference, especially given Detroit's first-round struggles against Orlando. The Knicks are winners of six straight and have won two of the first three games of this series by double digits. The SportsLine model expects New York to cap off the sweep, with the visitors winning in 66% of simulations.

Under 212.5

Both teams have leaned to the Under this year with New York 50-42 to the Under and Philly 50-43. After a blowout New York win in Game 1, the Under on this line has hit in each of the last two games. The Under hits in roughly 54% of simulations.

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 points

Brunson has been fantastic once again this postseason, and he's been especially great at scoring against the 76ers in this series. The star guard is averaging 31.3 points per game and has gone Over 26.5 points in two of the first three games, with the lone Under being a 26-point performance in Game 2. Brunson is projected to score 27.5 points in Game 4.

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