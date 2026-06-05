NBA picks: Knicks vs. Spurs Finals Game 2 same-game parlay has Stephon Castle, Karl-Anthony Towns props

The New York Knicks have won 12 playoff games in a row, with the most recent victory being a 105-95 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals. The Spurs will try to avoid a 2-0 deficit when they host the Knicks in Game 2 on Friday, June 5 with tipoff from Frost Bank Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET. New York closed Game 1 on an 11-0 run after trailing 95-94 with just over two minutes left in the contest.

Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points to lead all scorers in Game 1, is not on the injury report after taking a shot to the knee and ankle in the series opener. Mitchell Robinson, who played through a finger injury in Game 1, is considered probable for Game 2. The Spurs have a clean injury report but might make a lineup change involving Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox.

We've taken a look at the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds for Game 2 between the Knicks and Spurs and built a three-leg same-game parlay for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. Spurs Finals Game 2 same-game parlay picks

Knicks +6.5

Stephon Castle Over 21.5 points + rebounds

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 16.5 points

Knicks +6.5

At some point, you'd think San Antonio's talent would be able to take a game off New York even with the Knicks on one of the league's all-time great heaters. However, it's hard to pick against a team which has won 12 in a row and has gone 11-1 ATS in that span. The Knicks cover the spread in 55% of SportsLine simulations, and they're likely to shoot the ball better from the perimeter in Game 2 after making just 31% of their 3-point shots in Game 1.

Stephon Castle Over 21.5 points + rebounds

Castle pulled down eight rebounds to go along with 17 points in Game 1. He's averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in these playoffs and is likely to continue getting heavy minutes, even with San Antonio rotating its guards. The SportsLine props model projects him for 24.2 points + rebounds on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 16.5 points

The SportsLine props model has Towns at 18.9 points in Game 2. The big man hasn't hit the 20-point mark since Game 2 against the 76ers, though he has gone Over this particular line in 10 of the team's 15 playoff games. Towns has been aggressive and involved offensively, so the volume should be there. He logged 18 points in Game 1.

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