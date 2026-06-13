NBA picks: Knicks vs. Spurs Finals Game 5 same-game parlay includes Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama

The New York Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4, erasing a 29-point deficit with OG Anunoby's tip-in on Jalen Brunson's miss being the final points of the contest in a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The seires now heads back to San Antonio with the Knicks one win away from a championship. The Spurs are trying to send this series back to Madison Square Garden, but they have not won a home game in two chances so far.

Everyone is healthy according to the latest injury report. Mitchell Robinson continues playing through a finger injury, while De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper have powered through leg injuries.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Game 5 on Saturday, June 13 with odds from FanDuel and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. Spurs Finals Game 5 same-game parlay picks

Under 216.5

Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 points

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 rebounds

Under 216.5

The Under hits in 56.8% of SportsLine model simulations, and these teams have gone Under this particular total in three of the four games in the series. Both Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio went Under this line, and I'd expect that trend to continue on Saturday. These teams have been stellar defensively and there hasn't been a blowout yet in this series, so another tightly contested game is on tap and that likely means less points.

Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 points

The SportsLine props model projects a relatively quiet night for Brunson with 24.8 points. New York's star guard is averaging 29.5 points per game in the series and and finished below 30 points just once. He did shoot the ball quite poorly across both games in San Antonio, so perhaps those struggles return on Saturday in Game 5.

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 rebounds

Wembanyama grabbed 13 rebounds in Game 4, his best effort on the glass in the series. However, that may have a been a product of New York missing most of its shots in the first half. The Spurs big man has not been as assertive on the glass as you'd expect, but desperation in Game 5 could bring something out of him. The SportsLine props model has Wemby at 12.7 rebounds.

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