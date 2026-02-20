The Los Angeles Clippers come off a tense return from the NBA All-Star Break, and now they face the rival Los Angeles Lakers on short rest. The Lakers (33-21) had the night off on the league's return Thursday, but the Clippers (27-28) edged the Denver Nuggets 115-114 as Jamal Murray missed his last free throw, which would have tied it with less than a second left. Bennedict Mathurin scored 38 in his second game with the Clippers following a trade, but the Lakers are hoping to finally be at full strength after the layoff. Luka Doncic played sparingly in the All-Star Game after missing the past four games for the Lakers but is listed as probable to suit up on Friday.

Tip-off for Clippers vs. Lakers is set for at 10 p.m. p.m. ET at crypto.com Arena. The consensus Lakers vs. Clippers odds list the Lakers as 6.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under for total points scored is set at 225.5. The Lakers are -274 on the money line, with the Clippers priced at +221.

With the Lakers expected to have Doncic and Austin Reaves back alongside LeBron James and Mathurin and Kawhi Leonard both coming off strong games, there's no shortage of options for a same-game parlay in Friday's game. With some key teammates expected back, James is one of the key pieces to our three-leg NBA SGP at FanDuel Sportsbook for Clippers vs. Lakers on Friday.

Bet the NBA at FanDuel and get $100 in bonus bets:

Lakers vs. Clippers same-game parlay picks

Over 225.5

LeBron James Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds

Kris Dunn Under 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Over 224.5

The Lakers are 30-24 to the Over and the Clippers are 29-26 O/U, and the last time the teams met when both sides were healthy, the total was 253 (a 135-118 Lakers victory). The past two meetings went Under this number, but some key pieces were missing, and the SportsLine Projection Model has issued an 'A' grade on the Over in this one. It has the total going well Over 230 points. The teams average 228 combined, and they will be looking to put on a show in front of the L.A. fans.

LeBron James Over 25.5 points + rebounds

James has tried to carry the team with Doncic and Reaves out, but now that they are expected back, he should have more freedom. The NBA's all-time leading scorer averages 27.8 combined points and rebounds per game, and the SportsLine model has him projected for 28.1 on Friday. James had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the last game before the break. He has gone Over this number in five of his past six games.

Kris Dunn Under 16.5 points + rebounds + assists

Dunn is averaging 15.3 points + rebounds + assists this season in 27.5 minutes per game. He had eight rebounds and eight assists on Thursday but scored just two points. The SportsLine model has him reverting closer to his averages, putting him at 14.5 PRA while scoring just seven points. Dunn has scored in double digits just twice and has more than five rebounds just three times in his past eight outings, and the model projects him for 4.6 assists.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously. Users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools, like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to wager responsibly. Some sportsbooks, like DraftKings and BetMGM, have live chat support available on their platforms, and all sportsbooks provide contact information for resources and helplines for those requiring them.