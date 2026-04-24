The Houston Rockets have plenty of work to do as their first-round NBA Playoffs series with the Los Angeles Lakers shifts to Texas for Game 3. The Lakers were without both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the first two games, but LeBron James once again shook off Father Time to lead the Lake Show to two victories -- even when Houston's Kevin Durant returned to play in Game 2. Reaves is now listed as questionable and could suit up for Friday's contest.

Those looking to get into NBA betting, specifically parlay betting, should check out the same-game parlay we've put together for Lakers vs. Rockets Game 3 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer when betting on Lakers vs. Rockets and the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Rockets same-game parlay picks

Rockets -8.5

Over 206.5

Kevin Durant Over 28.5 points + rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +449

Rockets -8.5

There's reason to be concerned for Houston, especially with Reaves potentially back on the floor, but the SportsLine model thinks a return to home court will do a world of good for the Rockets. It projects a 115-104 final score in Houston's favor, and has the Rockets covering this spread in 58% of the simulations. It will still be a long way back for the Rockets, but at least for Friday, the model is optimistic.

Over 206.5

This only gets better if Reaves does in fact play, but the Rockets should be more spirited on offense at their home court. That alone should get us to this Over, which hits in 69.6% of the model's simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Kevin Durant Over 28.5 points + rebounds

Durant scored 23 points and pulled down 6 boards in Game 2 to clear this total, and it feels like a no-brainer to back him to do so again at home. The SportsLine model projects him to score 27.4 points, so that alone would nearly get us to this 28.5 total. If Houston is going to win, which has been the narrative we've been working with this whole time, Durant will be a big part of that effort. He should clear this total.