The Los Angeles Lakers face a tall task in the Western Conference semifinals when they take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. LeBron James and Co. managed to get past the Houston Rockets in the first round despite being without Luka Doncic, but they have not fared well against OKC. They lost all four games in the regular season, by an average of almost 30 points. The Thunder had the best regular-season record in the NBA, swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and are the clear -170 favorites at FanDuel to repeat as NBA champions.

Doncic is week-to-week with a hamstring strain, but Austin Reaves scored 15 points in the clincher against the Rockets as he works back from nearly a month out with an oblique strain. The Thunder will be without No. 2 scorer Jalen Williams (hamstring strain), who also is week-to-week. We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 1 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which highlights the best spread, over/under and money line options for each contest while also providing recommendations on prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Lakers vs. Thunder same-game parlay picks

Lakers +15.5

Under 213.5

LeBron James Over 20.5 Points

Same-game parlay odds: +550

Lakers +15.5

The Lakers had a ton of trouble with OKC in the regular season, but this is the playoffs, so they have locked down more on the defensive end. Los Angeles is 50-38 against the spread this season, including 23-21 ATS on the road. The Thunder are 41-45 ATS overall and 20-24 ATS at home. The SportsLine model has L.A. covering this large spread in 53% of its simulations.

Under 213.5



The Lakers weren't great defensively in the regular season, allowing 116 points per game (18th in NBA), but they were solid against the Rockets. They allowed more than 100 points twice in six games, and the only game that went Over this number went to overtime. OKC allows less than 108 points per game. The SportsLine model has Under 213.5 hitting in 54.5% of simulations.

LeBron James Over 20.5 Points

James averaged 17.5 points in the two games he played against OKC in the regular season, but he played just 26 minutes in one of those matchups. With Doncic out, James averaged 38.5 minutes against Houston. He will have to come up big if the Lakers are going to pull off the huge upset in this series, and he topped this total in four of the six games in Round 1. The props model projects him to score 21.8 points in Game 1.

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