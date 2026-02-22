The NBA's most storied rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday, Feb. 22 when the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics have won two in a row and eight of their last 10, thanks in large part to Jaylen Brown's heightened production this season. Brown has stepped up Jayson Tatum's absence, averaging 29.2 points per game this season. On the flip side, the Lakers come into Sunday's game off a thrilling 125-122 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday behind 38 points from Luka Doncic and 29 points from Austin Reaves. Doncic, Reaves and LeBron James are all set to suit up for L.A. on Sunday.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the Celtics are 1.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. For a full game forecast for Celtics vs. Lakers and NBA player prop recommendations, check out SportsLine.

For Sunday's Celtics vs. Lakers contest, we've put together a three-leg same-game parlay using SportsLine model recommendations and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston wins in 70% of model simulations, good for an "A" grade play according to SportsLine. The Celtics have been the better team according to underlying metrics, and they beat the Lakers 126-105 in the first meeting between the two sides. Even though the Lakers are coming off a win over the Clippers, they've just 6-4 in their last 10 games and 16-10 at home compared to 18-11 on the road.

The Celtics are 21-34 to the Over on the season but that trend is slightly more favorable on the road with an 11-17 mark to the Over. The Lakers are 31-24 to the Over thanks in large part to their subpar defense, which ranks 24th in defensive rating. Los Angeles is 18-8 to the Over at home. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting on 228.5 in 64.4% of simulations, also receiving an "A" grade.

James was relatively quiet against the Clippers with 13 points, 11 assists and three rebounds on Friday. He tends to show up in primetime games against big-time opponents, and Boston qualifies. James did not play in the first meeting against the Celtics but he's averaged 28.6 points, 7.1 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game against them in his career. The SportsLine props model projects the Lakers star for 33.7 PRA on Sunday.

