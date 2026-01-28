The Cleveland Cavaliers have won seven of their last 10 games, including four in a row, when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The Cavs now sit just two games back of the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, most recently topping the Bulls 129-118. Longtime Cavalier and current Laker LeBron James will once again play in front of his hometown crowd, and he's been stellar whenever he faces his former organization. James has averaged 28.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists across 24 meetings with Cleveland in his storied NBA career. Can he add to that figure Wednesday?

Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA same-game parlay picks

Donovan Mitchell Over 32.5 Points

Deandre Ayton Over 7.5 Rebounds

As mentioned above, James tends to show out when facing his former team. The NBA's all-time leading scorer battled sciatica for more than a month to begin this season but has quietly picked things up of late. He's averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in January, including three 30+ scoring efforts. Despite Luka Doncic dominating offensively, James continues to get his numbers. The SportsLine model puts him at 37 PRA Wednesday but I'll take the Over given the circumstances and matchup.

Mitchell is projected for 31.7 points, per the model, but with Darius Garland still sidelined and Evan Mobley also out, I expect the Cavaliers' star shooting guard to keep chucking away. He has attempted 100 total shots across the last four games and is shooting 49% over that stretch, which has helped Cleveland win all those contests. He's coming off a 45-point effort against the Magic and has topped this particular line in the past three games. Back Mitchell to have another big scoring night on Wednesday at home.

This is a tricky selection. On one hand, you've got Mobley sidelined, which should open up more opportunities for Ayton. On the other, you've got Ayton's teammates, Doncic and James, attacking the boards well. There's just not that many rebounds to go around. Still, the SportsLine model has Ayton at 8.1 rebounds on Wednesday and the big man has logged double-digit rebounds in two of his last five games. He's coming off a particularly poor rebounding showing against the Bulls with just two boards, so he'll want to bounce back from that in this game.

