The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers are pining for the All-Star break, but the Western Conference foes will try to get up for their big matchup Monday night. The Thunder (40-13) have lost consecutive games, and superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out until after the All-Star showcase with an abdominal strain. OKC still leads the Western Conference but now faces a Lakers team that has won three in a row. L.A. (32-19) is fifth in the West but will be missing All-Star Luka Doncic, who has a strained hamstring.

The Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 105-99 on Saturday, with the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James stepping up with 20 points and 10 assists. The Thunder lost 112-106 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday as Chet Holmgren had 17 points and 14 boards for a patched-up offense. The Thunder will welcome the return of Jalen Williams, who has missed 10 games with a hamstring injury.

Despite the injuries, there is still plenty of talent on both sides and we've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Lakers on Monday, Feb. 9. Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations come from the SportsLine Projection Model. For the latest on Thunder vs. Lakers, including the game forecast and more NBA player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

The Lakers are covering the spread in 63% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations, so that is a solid "B" pick as well, but they are winning 53% of the time, so the plus-money play is our pick. The model certainly sees this as a close one but OKC is a different team without Gilgeous-Alexander and while Doncic is also out, James showed Saturday he can still raise his game if needed. The Thunder have scored 106 points in each of their recent losses, almost 14 points below their average. L.A. is averaging 116 points over its three-game win streak. James has 62 points and 27 assists over that span.

The model has the point total from this one at more than 230, with Over 222.5 hitting 65.2% of the time. The Lakers are averaging 116 points per game and while the Thunder have struggled without their star, the expected return of Williams should help. He averages 16.8 points and will be making his first appearance since Jan. 17. The Thunder average just under 120 points, second in the NBA, and while they might not quite get to that, they should get closer to the average Monday.

James has scored at least 20 points in four of the past five games and had 20 to go with seven rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday, despite making just six of 17 shots from the floor. He'll get plenty of shots Monday, and the model projects him for 38.8 PRA. James also attempted seven 3-pointers in the victory against Golden State and while he made just two, if he starts hitting from outside, he'll go past this number easily. James averages 34.3 PRA, and the absence of Doncic should give him the little boost he needs to go Over here.

