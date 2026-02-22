Two likely playoff teams in the Western Conference clash in one of the top NBA games of the day on Sunday, Feb. 22, when the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets are coming off a blowout win over Portland on Friday after falling by one to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Denver is 5-5 over its last 10. The Warriors are losers of two in a row after losing to Boston on Thursday in the team's first game back since the All-Star Break. Denver is 36-21 whole Golden State is 29-27.

Sunday is the third of four matchups between these Western Conference rivals, with each team winning one matchup. The home side won each of those games. The Warriors are 18-11 at home on the year while the Nuggets are 21-10 on the road, one of the top road marks of any team in the league this year. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

We've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Nuggets vs. Warriors with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before sharing its top plays, including NBA player props. This parlay includes a Nikola Jokic player prop as the three-time MVP is always a player to watch in high-profile contests. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet on Nuggets vs. Warriors at FanDuel and get $100 in bonus bets:

Rockets vs. Warriors NBA same-game parlay picks

Warriors +5.5

Over 231.5

Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 rebounds

Warriors +6

The Nuggets have been the better team against the spread this year at 32-25 ATS to the Warriors' 25-31 mark, but the model thinks the home side is the team to back on Sunday. The Warriors cover in more than 60% of simulations, which would end a streak of four straight ATS losses.

Over 229.5

Both teams lean to the Over this year, with Denver 36-21 to the Over and Golden State 33-23. Additionally, the Nuggets enter Sunday with the NBA's No. 1 scoring offense at 120.9 points per game. Neither team ranks in the top 10 in scoring defense, either. The Over hits in 66% of model simulations.

Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 rebounds

Jokic is averaging 13.1 rebounds per game in the month of February, and has gone Over this particular line in five straight games before the All-Star break. However, three of those instances were at 14 rebounds and he's coming off a game where he had nine boards against the Trail Blazers. The SportsLine props model projects the big man for 12.6 rebounds in this matchup. Jokic has averaged 11.0 rebounds per game against Golden State in two games this season.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is something sportsbooks take very seriously, and they offer different tools and resources to assist bettors. Some sportsbooks offer a live chat feature for bettors to utilize, but all sportsbooks offer gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Additionally, sportsbooks provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).