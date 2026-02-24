The Boston Celtics continue their road trip when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Feb. 24. The Celtics have won three in a row, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 111-89 on Sunday in their last outing. The Suns are coming off a 92-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and have won just four of their last 10 games. Boston is second in the East, five games behind the Pistons, while Phoenix is the No. 7 seed in the West and has a 2.5-game cushion on the eighth-place Warriors in the play-in zone.

Jaylen Brown, Boston's leading scorer this season, is questionable to play with a knee injury. The Suns are still without Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, while Grayson Allen is questionable with knee and ankle issues.

Here's a three-leg same-game parlay we've whipped up for Celtics vs. Suns, with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Celtics vs. Suns same-game parlay picks

Celtics -6.5

Over 206.5

Boston covers the 7-point SportsLine consensus spread in 70% of simulations, good for a "B" grade. The Celtics are 19-10 ATS on the road this season and 12-7 ATS as a road favorite. Even with Brown potentially being limited in this contest, the Suns have more significant absences than the Celtics. Back the road team to keep its mojo going on Tuesday.

The Over hits in 68% of model simulations, which is also getting a "B" grade. This is somewhat surprising, since neither team is particularly strong offensively as Boston ranks 18th in points per game and Phoenix is 24th. The Celtics are highly efficient, though, ranking second in offensive rating. Despite both teams being in the top 10 in defensive rating and the absences on Phoenix's side, this is a low total relative to most NBA games.

Nikola Vucevic Over 19.5 Points + Rebounds

Vucevic has been a solid trade deadline add for the Celtics, providing 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He's not likely to get many post touches given how many 3-point shots the Celtics take, but that could change if Brown doesn't suit up or is limited. The SportsLine props model has Vucevic at 24.6 Points + Rebounds in Tuesday's game.

