The Denver Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back set on Wednesday, Feb. 4 and they'll meet another Eastern Conference contender when they visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. Denver fell to the Detroit Pistons 124-121 on Tuesday. The Knicks are also on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Wizards 132-101.

Because the injury report won't be released until Wednesday afternoon, it's hard to tell who will suit up for Denver after a tough showing against Detroit. The Knicks should have most of their starters, as they didn't play heavy minutes on Tuesday, but New York could also pull a major trade with the deadline approaching and that would put player availability in jeopardy.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Nuggets vs. Knicks on Wednesday, Feb. 4, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For the latest game forecast for Nuggets vs. Knicks and more NBA player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Knicks NBA same-game parlay picks

Knicks -6.5

Over 224.5

Jalen Brunson Over 31.5 points + assists

Knicks -6.5

The equation here is simple. The Nuggets are going to have some tired legs and potentially even sit some of their starters, while the Knicks are going to be slightly more rested. New York is also at home, where it is 20-6 straight up and 18-8 ATS. This spread could change during the day depending on Denver's injury report. For now, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Knicks covering in 61% of simulations.

Over 224.5

The model has an "A" grade for this play, as the Over hits in 64.6% of simulations. Once again, keep an eye out for Denver's injury report as the total could shift depending on who is in line to play. The Knicks are 25-26 to the Over on the season and 12-14 to the Over as the home team, while the Nuggets are 32-19 to the Over as a whole and 17-10 to the Over as the road side.

Jalen Brunson Over 31.5 points + assists

Brunson has been relatively quiet scoring the ball over the last few games, tallying more than 30 points just once in his last 13 contests. However, he's hit 20+ points 10 times and he did just log 13 assists a few games ago against the Lakers. The star guard seems due for a big scoring night, which should help push him past this line as long as he keeps up his usual assist rate. The model has Brunson at 33.2 points + assists on Wednesday.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks, and users have plenty of responsible gaming tools at their disposal when they look to place bets. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, have live chat access to customer support 24/7, and all sportsbooks have contact information for resources and helplines for those who need additional assistance.