One of the NBA's best playoff rivalries over the last few postseasons continues on Thursday, April 23 with the Denver Nuggets visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3. The Nuggets and Timberwolves split the first two games in Denver, with Minnesota overcoming an early 19-point deficit to get the split it wanted and take home-court advantage for the series.

Aaron Gordon was added to the injury report for the Nuggets but is considered probable, while Peyton Watson remains out. Anthony Edwards continues to be listed as questionable but he'll be good to go after logging 30 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 2 victory. Those looking to get into NBA betting, specifically parlay betting, should check out the same-game parlay we've put together for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer when betting on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves same-game parlay picks

Timberwolves +2.5

Under 234.5

Julius Randle Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

Same-game parlay odds: +470

Timberwolves +2.5

Minnesota covers the spread in 56% of model simulations, and it's surprising to see the Timberwolves as underdogs after their Game 2 victory. They went 26-15 straight up at home over the course of the regular season but are just 3-4 ATS as home underdogs. The Nuggets were 26-15 on the road but are 12-15 ATS as a road favorite.

Under 234.5

The first game in this series went well Under this line and the second game went just Under this line, so it makes sense for the model to be backing the Under on a relatively high total. Denver is 29-12 to the Over as the road team, but the Timberwolves have been able to put the clamps on opponents at home. Minnesota is 27-14 to the Under as the home team. The Under hits in 66.2% of SportsLine simulations.

Julius Randle Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

The big difference in Randle's approach between Games 1 and 2 was his ability to get into the paint, leading to 10 free throw attempts in Game 2 as opposed to just two in Game 1. Randle also hit some triples in the second contest, leading to 24 points and 39 PRA. The power forward actually shot the ball more poorly at home this season compared to the road but still averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game at Target Center. He's projected for 34.4 PRA according to SportsLine's props model in Game 3.