Now that the 2024 NBA postseason has begun, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals.

Donovan Mitchell has taken a different approach to scoring in this series than he did against Orlando. Mitchell averaged "only" 7.4 3-point attempts per game against the Magic. That might have been because the shots weren't going in. It might have been because he started to find an easier whistle as the series progressed. He drew 40 free-throw attempts in the last four games of the series as he emphasized attacking the rim. But he's averaging 10 3-point attempts per game against Boston and has made at least four of them in each game of the series. This is a high number to take an over on, but Boston's point-of-attack and help-defense is so good, especially with Al Horford ignoring Isaac Okoro, that quick-fire 3's are really Mitchell's only consistent form of offense in this matchup. The Pick: Mitchell Over 3.5 3-Pointers

I've made the same pick, and won on that pick, in each of the past two games in this series: it's Luka Doncic point total unders. He is clearly not playing at 100%, and the Mavericks have landed on a viable offensive alternative that they are comfortable with. The Thunder are still sending a second man at Doncic on many pick-and-rolls, and Doncic has been comfortable playing as a passer. P.J. Washington and Josh Green have combined to make 15 of their 32 wide-open 3-pointers in this series. The Thunder and Mavericks both seem comfortable with letting this series hinge on whether or not that continues, and if that's the case, I'm still expecting the hobbled Doncic to be more of a passer and a decoy than a scorer in this series. The Pick: Doncic Under 29.5 Points