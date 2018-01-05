NBA picks, odds for Jan. 5 games: Back Grizzlies to cover against Wizards

It's an action-packed Friday night as 10 games are on tap. The Boston Celtics (-3) go for a fifth straight win hosting the surprising Minnesota Timberwolves, the Toronto Raptors (-1) travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, and the revved-up Detroit Pistons visit the upstart Philadelphia 76ers (-6).



Friday night also presents a prime opportunity for anyone paying attention to the SportsLine Projection Model. This model is absolutely crushing sportsbooks in NBA action, going 51-24 on its top-rated point-spread picks, including 10-3 the past two weeks.



With so many games to choose from Friday, the model generated extremely strong plays on three games. You can only see them over at SportsLine.



We can tell you the computer loves the Grizzlies (+5) to beat the Wizards in Memphis, easily covering the spread. In fact, it's predicting them to pull off a 99-96 upset victory.



According to the model, oddsmakers are downplaying the Grizzlies' tenacious defense, which has allowed fewer than 100 points in six of the last 10 contests.



While the Wizards (22-16) have dominated at home, they're below .500 on the road with a mediocre 9-10 record. With a tough matchup against the Bucks looming Saturday night, it's possible Washington will underestimate the Grizzlies' aggressive defensive tenacity.



Memphis (12-26) has been playing better of late without superstar point guard Mike Conley, who's expected to be out of commission for several more weeks with Achilles soreness.

The Grizzlies are finally home after a grueling 2-3 road trip in which they picked up wins over the Kings and Lakers. They also played the Warriors tough, even covering the spread before falling short. Memphis is thrilled to be back at the FedEx Forum for the first time in 2018 and will likely fight hard to thrill their hometown fans.



The model also spotted a road favorite that's undervalued and poised for a strong win as well as a feisty road 'dog that could very well win outright.



So what are the three NBA picks SportsLine's Projection Model is all over Friday night? Visit SportsLine now to see which line oddsmakers have completely wrong, and which home underdog isn't getting enough respect, all from the model on a blistering 51-24 run on NBA picks.