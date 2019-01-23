NBA picks, odds, predictions, best bets for Jan. 23: Three-team parlay with 6-to-1 potential

Wednesday's 10-game NBA schedule is highlighted by a showdown of two of the Eastern Conference's top three teams when the Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs, and Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Nikola Jokic and the red-hot Denver Nuggets. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh is saying about Wednesday's action. Oh is going huge, putting together a three-team parlay of best bets that could return a massive 6-to-1 payout.

SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper enters Friday on a sizzling 34-17 run on NBA picks (67 percent).

The SportsLine data engineer and renowned data scientist who co-founded Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach. He's running profits in the NFL, NBA, college basketball and NHL.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the 76ers (-4) at home against the Spurs. He is a robust 18-8 in picks involving San Antonio or Philadelphia this season.

Embiid is having himself an MVP-caliber season. He played in just 27 minutes in Monday's 121-93 win over the Rockets, but registered 32 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. He now has 39 double-doubles, most in the NBA, including 12 in his last 14 games.

The Spurs are coming off a home loss to the Clippers as 9.5-point favorites. They dominated Philadelphia 123-96 back on Dec. 18, but that was an anomaly to a series typically led by the Sixers, especially as the spread is concerned. Philly has covered in four of five overall against the Spurs and eight of the past 11 in Philadelphia.

"The home team has covered the last six meetings in this series, and my numbers say the trend holds up Friday," Oh told SportsLine.

The Sixers are favored to get it done at home against San Antonio.

