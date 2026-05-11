Game 4 between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place on Monday, May 11, with Cleveland trying to level the series at 2-2 and maintain its perfect record in the playoffs on its home floor. The Pistons hope to grab a game on the road and set up a chance to close things out in Game 5 at home, but the Cavaliers showed some clutch play late in Game 3, something that eluded them in Games 1 and 2.

Sports fans interested in parlay betting should check out the same-game parlay we've put together for Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 4 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 4 same-game parlay picks

Over 213.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Cade Cunningham Over 5.5 rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +483

Over 213.5

The first two games in Detroit both went Under this particular line but Game 3 went Over it, thanks in large part to James Harden's heroics and Cleveland's ability to maintain its offense late in the contest. The Cavs have been much better offensively at home and that should continue in Game 4. The Over hits in 55.7% of SportsLine simulations.

Donovan Mitchell Over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Mitchell has topped 30 points in each of the past two games, making this line somewhat comical when adding rebounds and assists to the equation. The guard has pulled down 16 rebounds over the last two games and his assist rate has been steady over the last two months of the season. Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points per game at home in these playoffs, and his recent rebounding efforts should help him top this mark without much trouble. He's projected for 37.2 PRA in SportsLine's props model.

Cade Cunningham Over 5.5 rebounds

This is a plus-money leg in the same-game parlay, as Cunningham is projected for 5.8 rebounds in SportsLine's props model. The guard has always been a factor on the glass, but his involvement is especially key for Detroit in this series with the likes of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen manning the paint for Cleveland. Cunningham logged three rebounds in each of the first two games but grabbed 10 in Game 3.

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