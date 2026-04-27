The No. 8 seed Orlando Magic can take a 3-1 series lead on the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons when the two teams meet on Monday, April 27 in Game 4 in Orlando. The Magic took home-court advantage away from Detroit in this series with a Game 1 win, but the Pistons can swing things back in their favor with a victory on the road in Game 4.

There are no significant injuries on either side, but Kevin Huerter is listed as questionable for Detroit while Jonathan Isaac is doubtful for Orlando. Sports fans interested in NBA betting, specifically prop betting and parlay betting, can follow the same-game parlay we've put together for Pistons vs. Magic Game 4 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Pistons vs. Magic same-game parlay picks

Pistons money line

Under 214.5

Jalen Duren Over 10.5 rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +389

Pistons money line

Detroit cannot afford to go down 3-1. Even though the Pistons have been the more consistent team over the course of the regular season, they are experiencing some playoff jitters against a Magic roster that was inconsistent but not short on talent. The Pistons went 28-13 on the road during the regular season and should be desperate to take home-court advantage back on Monday. They win in 64% of SportsLine simulations.

Under 214.5

Game 3 went Over this line, but Games 1 and 2 went Under. These are two of the better defensive teams in the league and Orlando's offense has been hot and cold in this series. Even if Detroit manages to get going offensively, the SportsLine model is leaning toward the Under as it hits in 51.7% of simulations. The Pistons are 17-15 to the Under on the year as a road favorite, while Orlando is 6-6 to the Under as a home underdog.

Jalen Duren Over 10.5 rebounds

Duren has not logged double-digit rebounds in any game in this series. He's been outplayed in the paint and Orlando's size across its lineup has created problems for the Detroit center. If the Pistons want to level this series, Duren will need to dominate on the interior. The SportsLine props model projects him for 11.1 rebounds in Game 4 and this is a nice plus-money leg to throw into your same-game parlay.