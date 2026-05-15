The San Antonio Spurs can advance to the Western Conference Finals on Friday, May 15 when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of this second-round series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Spurs blew out the Timberwolves in Game 5 to set up this opportunity, while Minnesota will try to defend home court and force a Game 7 in San Antonio on Sunday.

Both teams have a clean bill of health outside of Donte DiVincenzo, who is done for the season after suffering an Achilles tear in Minnesota's first-round series against the Nuggets.

We've built a same-game parlay for Game 6 between the Spurs and Timberwolves with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 6 same-game parlay picks

Timberwolves money line

Under 218.5

Rudy Gobert Over 15.5 points + rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +622

Timberwolves money line

There's no way we're not rooting for a Game 7, and the Timberwolves win Friday's game in 51% of simulations to bring value as sizable plus-money underdogs. Minnesota was able to win Game 4 despite some sloppy play late, and the Timberwolves are 4-1 at home in these playoffs. The Spurs did get a road victory in Game 3 and have plenty of momentum after a blowout win in Game 5, but who doesn't want to see a Game 7 in this series? If you're more comfortable betting on the spread, the Timberwolves cover as 5.5-point underdogs in 61% of model simulations.

Under 218.5

The Under hits in 63.4% of model simulations and it's a bit surprising to see this recommendation as these teams have gone Over this line in each of the last four games. Game 1 was a defensive struggle and both teams shot the ball poorly but these offenses have started to figure some things out. However, the Timberwolves could put down the clamps more effectively at home. On the season, San Antonio and Minnesota are both 42-51 to the Over.

Rudy Gobert Over 15.5 points + rebounds

A lot has been made of the matchup between Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, given the two have a close relationship from their time in France. The Timberwolves big man has been ineffective on the road, but he has played better behind the home crowd. Gobert has gone Over this particular line in Games 3 and 4, and he's coming off a disastrous showing in Game 5 so he'll want to bounce back. The SportsLine props model has him at 20.3 points + rebounds on Friday.