Wednesday's NBA slate consists of nine games set to tip off between 7 and 9 p.m. ET. There are plenty of strong daily fantasy plays, and I've gone over the options to pick out stud, mid-tier, and value plays worth watching. Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on both sites.

Barnes is among the players who have improved the most since last season and will get a chance to put up a strong stat line against the Atlanta Hawks, who he dominated in 2022-23. Barnes averaged 25.3 points 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through three meetings with Atlanta last year and has thrived in his new role following the departure of Fred VanVleet. Atlanta could be without an important wing defender in De'Andre Hunter, as he's recovering from a knee injury that's already forced him to sit out for one game.

McCollum has been surprisingly effective after missing almost all of November. The New Orleans Pelicans guard has posted 17.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. His dominance against the Minnesota Timberwolves' second-ranked scoring defense should help him carry momentum into Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Washington Wizards, who are giving up a league-high 126.3 points per game.

Mitchell Robinson is set to undergo ankle surgery and will miss eight to 10 weeks. That means Hartenstein will need to step it up during his absence, and we got a flash of what that looks like in the New York Knicks' last game against the Toronto Raptors. While Jericho Sims started the contest, Hartenstein logged 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in 27 minutes. He posted five points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and a pair of blocks against the Boston Celtics in the game before that. All three members of the Utah Jazz's preferred starting frontcourt are questionable, so Hartenstein has an ideal situation in this mid-week clash if they can't suit up. Only six teams give up more points in the paint per game than Utah.