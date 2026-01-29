The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have both been in a bit of a rut recently and will try to get back on track Thursday when they face off in Minneapolis. The Thunder (38-10) beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-95 on Tuesday night after losing three of their previous five games. Minnesota (29-19) has won its past two following a five-game losing streak and will be playing a back-to-back after beating the the Dallas Mavericks 118-105 on Wednesday. Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a model of consistency for OKC while Chet Holmgren has been dominant inside. The duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle is always dangerous for Minnesota, so with stars all over the court on Thursday, what should you be looking at if you are building a same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Timberwolves?

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Thursday's Western Conference showdown with odds from FanDuel and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. If you want to see the full game forecast for Thunder vs. Timberwolves and other NBA player prop recommendations, check out SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA same-game parlay picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 32.5 Points

Julius Randle Over 6.5 Rebounds

Aaron Wiggins Under 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 32.5 Points

SGA has 75 points in the two meetings with the Timberwolves this season, and he always steps up in the team's bigger games. He had at least 31 points in all four victories against Minnesota in last season's 4-1 series victory in the Western Conference Final and he will be motivated again to outshine the stars on the other side. The SportsLine props model has Gilgeous-Alexander coming in at 32.8 points. He has surpassed this total in six of his past 10 games, posting at least 40 points three times.

Julius Randle Over 6.5 Rebounds

Randle averages 6.9 rebounds per game and had eight in both of the meetings so far this season. He has grabbed at least seven rebounds in eight of Minnesota's 14 games this month, and the SportsLine model projects him for 7.3 on Thursday. Like Gilgeous-Alexander, a fellow Kentucky product, Randle will have a little extra juice in this one and hit the boards hard.

Aaron Wiggins Under 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Wiggins averages 15.7 PRA per game and the model has him well Under this number as he comes in at just 14.2, earning this pick 4 stars. The guard has surpassed this number just twice in the past seven games and with the stars likely to take over in this one, he is unlikely to score many points. The model has him failing to crack double digits, putting him at 9.6 points Thursday night.

